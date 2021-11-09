Man trapped in Britain's deepest cave rescued after nearly three days

His injuries, which include a broken jaw, leg and spinal injuries, have been described as not life-threatening

Photo: ogof.org.uk

By AP Published: Tue 9 Nov 2021, 9:56 PM

Bolstered by treats tucked in their helmets, some 240 rescuers worked in shifts for more than two days to help extricate a cave explorer who lost his footing and tumbled into one of Britain’s deepest hollows.

Forming a human chain, rescuers from at least eight teams across the UK brought up the 40-year-old man on a stretcher Monday to the entrance of Ogof Ffynnon Ddu, also known as the Cave of the Black Spring, 54 hours after he fell.

“The caver was very unlucky here. He’s an experienced caver, a fit caver. And it was a matter of putting his foot in the wrong place,” said Peter Francis, the spokesman for the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team. “He wasn’t in a dangerous part of the cave, it’s just something moved from under him.”

Emergency services liaison officer Gary Evans said the man was doing “remarkably well” on Tuesday. His injuries, which include a broken jaw, leg and spinal injuries, have been described as not life-threatening.

ALSO READ:

The cave system is located in the Brecon Beacons mountain range in south Wales near the former quarrying village of Penwyllt.

It is 300 metres (984 feet) deep, making it among the deepest in the UK. The cave system is also among the UK’s longest, stretching for more than 48km.