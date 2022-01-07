Man arrested for carrying decapitated head in bag in France

Six months granted to use up existing plastic packaging stocks
French police on Friday detained a man who presented himself at a police station on the Mediterranean coast in the south of the country carrying the decapitated head of another man and another body part in a bag.
“An individual handed himself in to police in Frejus after cutting of the head of another man,” police in the southern Provence Alpes Cote d’Azur region said, confirming a report first published in the Var-Matin daily.
Judicial police from the nearby port city of Toulon who are leading the investigation told AFP that the man, 38, had presented himself to police Friday morning in Frejus, a Mediterranean town situated between the glitzy resorts of St Tropez and Cannes.
“He showed the human head and was immediately taken to the police headquarters and detained,” said a police official, who asked not to be named, adding that the man had been known to police until now only for “petty crime”.
Var-Martin said that investigators headed to an apartment in the district of the city where the man said he had committed the crime and found a decapitated corpse.
Regional prosecutors are due to issue a further statement later.
