Macron to hold phone talks with Putin on Ukraine this Friday

Talks part of dialogue to gain clarification over Moscow's Ukraine strategy.

AFP

By AFP Published: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 10:12 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jan 2022, 10:17 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he would later this week hold talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, insisting on the need for dialogue with Moscow.

"I will have telephone talks with the president on Friday morning," Macron said alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, saying the talks would be part of a "demanding dialogue" with Russia and provide the chance to gain "clarification" over Moscow's Ukraine strategy.

Meanwhile, Macron has warned that Russia would face tough consequences if it attacked Ukraine, insisting that Paris was united with Berlin on the need for a deescalation.

“If there is an attack, there will be retaliation and the price (for Russia) will be very high,” Macron said alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, urging a “deescalation” and saying the two countries were “united” on this.