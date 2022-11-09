Look: Man detained after throwing eggs at King Charles

Former British Prime Minister says he has "particular interest" as he had hosted last year's event in Scotland
King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla narrowly avoided being hit with eggs thrown at them during a visit to northern England on Wednesday, leading to one arrest.
The 73-year-old monarch and Camilla, 75, were targeted with three eggs which landed near them during a walkabout in York, before they were ushered away by minders.
As the incident occurred, a man was heard shouting "this country was built on the blood of slaves" and "not my king" before he was detained by several police officers, footage aired by broadcasters showed.
The protester also booed the royal couple before he appeared to lob the eggs at them, according to reporters present.
Other people in the crowds that had gathered at the historic Micklegate Bar location for the visit started chanting "God save the King" and "shame on you" at the protester.
Charles and Camilla continued with a traditional ceremony to officially welcome the sovereign to the historic city by its lord mayor, as police took the suspected perpetrator into custody.
"A 23-year-old man was arrested on a suspicion of a public order offence," North Yorkshire Police said in a statement. "He currently remains in police custody."
UK media named him as a former Green Party candidate and activist with the Extinction Rebellion environmental protest group.
The royals were in York to attend the unveiling of a statue of Charles's mother Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death on September 8.
The new king, who immediately ascended to the throne that day, made no reference to the incident as he later delivered a short speech.
