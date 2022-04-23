UAE

Look: British royals mark Prince Louis' birthday with new photos

Kate Middleton snapped pictures of her son, who turns four today

By Reuters

Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 7:55 AM

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate on Friday published four photographs of their youngest child Louis to mark his fourth birthday.

The photographs of Louis, who turns four on Saturday, were taken by Kate in Norfolk, east England, and show him smiling, holding a cricket ball and running along a beach.

Louis is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather Charles, father William and siblings George and Charlotte.

