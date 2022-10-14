London New Year fireworks to open to crowds again

Findings provide a bleak view of the ways of the cosmos. Life — even simple like microbes — might actually commonly cause its own demise: Study's lead author
Crowds can attend London's new year fireworks on December 31 for the first time since 2019, the mayor announced Friday, after Covid-19 restricted the spectacle to television for two years.
More than 100,000 people will be able to watch the annual display in the British capital on the banks of the River Thames, with the first tickets going on sale next Friday.
Attendance at last year's fireworks was cancelled as the Omicron variant prompted another wave of cases, while it was similarly axed the year before with the country in lockdown.
The events were broadcast on the BBC and its online iPlayer both years, and will be televised again this year with the crowds back.
The dramatic displays around the London Eye observation wheel on the south bank of the Thames typically draw huge crowds from Britain and around the world.
"I'm delighted that our fireworks are back and Londoners and visitors to our capital will again be able to join together on the banks of the Thames to welcome in the new year," Mayor Sadiq Khan said.
"The celebrations are one of the biggest nights of the year for our capital's hospitality industry and an unforgettable moment when the eyes of the world turn to our city."
Findings provide a bleak view of the ways of the cosmos. Life — even simple like microbes — might actually commonly cause its own demise: Study's lead author
The strikes come as Moscow suffered a series of setbacks nearly eight months after attacking the neighbour in a campaign many thought would be short-lived
General Sergey Surovikin appointed "commander of the Joint Grouping of Forces in the areas of the special military operation"
International unity vital in challenging global times, leaders say
The insect was named after the tennis great due to its speed, strength
Harry and Meghan have cited media intrusion as a major factor in their decision to step down from royal duties
She faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of spreading fake news about Russia's armed forces
Queen Margrethe II announced that the four children of her youngest son would no longer be able to use the titles after January 1