Liz Truss to be next UK leader: A look at Queen Elizabeth II's 15 prime ministers since 1952

Shelling near site prompts global fears of disaster
Liz Truss, who won the Conservative party leadership election on Monday, will become the 15th UK prime minister during the reign of head of state Queen Elizabeth II.
The monarch will ask Truss to form a government on Tuesday, once Boris Johnson has formally tendered his resignation.
Here is a list of the previous occupants of 10 Downing Street since the queen came to the throne in 1952:
Photos: AFP
ALSO READ:
Shelling near site prompts global fears of disaster
Nominees evaluated based on impact of work in bringing benefits to refugees or displaced communities
Tributes left outside Kensington Palace a small reminder of flowers piled there after the princess's death
They were among a group of six friends who had cycled to Enagh Lough for a swim on Monday
Feud between them shows no sign of ending
Fossilised fragments of the creature were first discovered in 2017 by a property owner in the city of Pombal
Russian shelling kills two people and destroys homes as Ukraine uses sophisticated Western-supplied weapons
It has been extinguished