Kinder chocolate maker apologises over salmonella-linked recall

Belgian health authorities order Italian confectioner to suspend production at its plant

By AFP Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 6:44 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 7:14 PM

The maker of Kinder chocolate apologised Friday, acknowledging internal failures after Belgian authorities ordered the closure of a factory behind a wave of Salmonella cases in several European countries and the United States.

Italy's Ferrero "acknowledges there were internal failures" and said it "profoundly regrets" and "sincerely apologises" for the spate of cases of salmonella and a massive recall just ahead of the Easter holiday.

Meanwhile, Belgian authorities on Friday ordered the closure of a Kinder chocolate factory suspected to be behind a wave of salmonella cases in several European countries and the United States.

The decision and the health concerns were blows to its owner, Italian confectionery giant Ferrero, coming at the height of the Easter holiday season when its Kinder chocolates are sought-after supermarket buys.

Ferrero issued a statement saying it "sincerely apologises" for the spate of salmonella cases and acknowledging the suspension of operations of its factory located in the southeastern town of Arlon.

Belgium's food safety authority, AFSCA, said in a statement the plant was ordered shut "following the findings of the last few hours that information provided by Ferrero is incomplete".

It ordered the recall of the factory's entire production of the company's popular Kinder brand.