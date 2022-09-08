Key milestones in Queen Elizabeth II's life

International Atomic Energy Agency chief warns “something very, very catastrophic could take place”
Key milestones in the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 after serving more than seven decades on the throne.
Growing diversity is in part thanks to push by Conservative Party to put forward more varied set of candidates for parliament
42-year-old barrister served as the Attorney General in the Boris Johnson-led government
The monarch formally asked her to form a new government
This operation is part of a broader investigation aimed at capturing a boss of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra syndicate
He also confirms his support for Truss as the new PM
The union is seeking a 5.5 per cent wage increase by the end of the year
'It is just not something I'm thinking about,' he says