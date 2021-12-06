Karl Nehammer officially sworn in as new Austrian Chancellor

Driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed
Europe2 weeks ago
New Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer was officially sworn in to the post in a televised ceremony Monday, becoming the country's third head of government in two months.
Nehammer, 49, previously the interior minister, took the oath of office in the presence of President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna's Hofburg Palace just after 1 pm (1200 GMT).Austrian conservative Karl Nehammer was sworn in on Monday as Austria's third chancellor in two months, succeeding career diplomat Alexander Schallenberg, who took office on Oct. 11.
Nehammer, previously interior minister, takes over as head of the government days after senior members of his conservative People's Party (OVP) picked him to succeed Sebastian Kurz as OVP leader.
Kurz announced last week that he was leaving politics, prompting his close ally Schallenberg to say he too would quit.
Driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed
Europe2 weeks ago
The fund provides cash directly to Afghans so they can survive the winter
Europe2 weeks ago
Three 'associates' of the suspect were arrested under the Terrorism Act and a fourth was detained on Monday.
Europe2 weeks ago
EU seeks to stop what it says is a policy by Belarus to push migrants towards it in revenge for earlier sanctions
Europe2 weeks ago
UK's terrorism threat level raised from substantial to severe
Europe2 weeks ago
He and his fiancée Stella Moris have two sons together
Europe3 weeks ago
Lawyers for the newspaper argued that Meghan had penned the letter knowing it was not a simple private missive to her father but could become public
Europe3 weeks ago
They also commended UAE’s announcement to expand its mangrove cover from 30 million to 100 million by 2030.
Europe3 weeks ago