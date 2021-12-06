Karl Nehammer officially sworn in as new Austrian Chancellor

Nehammer has become the country's third head of government in two months

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 6 Dec 2021, 6:27 PM

New Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer was officially sworn in to the post in a televised ceremony Monday, becoming the country's third head of government in two months.

Nehammer, 49, previously the interior minister, took the oath of office in the presence of President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna's Hofburg Palace just after 1 pm (1200 GMT).

Nehammer, previously interior minister, takes over as head of the government days after senior members of his conservative People's Party (OVP) picked him to succeed Sebastian Kurz as OVP leader.

Kurz announced last week that he was leaving politics, prompting his close ally Schallenberg to say he too would quit.