Jeremy Hunt becomes Britain's new finance minister

The ceremony which the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct usually comes several months after the accession of the new monarch
Former foreign minister Jeremy Hunt has been appointed Britain's finance minister, Prime Minister Liz Truss's office said on Friday, following Kwasi Kwarteng's resignation from the post after less than six weeks in the job.
A former foreign minister, Hunt has twice been unsuccessful in running for the governing Conservative Party's leadership, once losing to Boris Johnson and then being knocked out in the first round of voting in a contest which saw Truss take the prize.
Seen as on the centre-right of the party, Hunt endorsed Truss's leadership rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak to become prime minister, and is seen by many in the party as a safe pair of hands.
Hunt, who has also previously served as health minister and culture minister, becomes Britain's fourth finance minister in as many months.
Truss's office also said Edward Argar had replaced Chris Philp as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the second most important job in the department.
The ceremony which the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct usually comes several months after the accession of the new monarch
The former's economy is now expected to shrink by 0.3 per cent next year, compared to the previous forecasted growth of 0.8 in July
Amidst fresh attacks by Russia, the Embassy in Kyiv asked its citizens to follow the safety and security guidelines strictly
Findings provide a bleak view of the ways of the cosmos. Life — even simple like microbes — might actually commonly cause its own demise: Study's lead author
The strikes come as Moscow suffered a series of setbacks nearly eight months after attacking the neighbour in a campaign many thought would be short-lived
General Sergey Surovikin appointed "commander of the Joint Grouping of Forces in the areas of the special military operation"
International unity vital in challenging global times, leaders say
The insect was named after the tennis great due to its speed, strength