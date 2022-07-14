Italy's president turns down PM Mario Draghi's resignation

He invites prime minister to appear before parliament to make a statement

AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 10:04 PM

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday refused to accept Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation, in a political crisis experts warned could send the Euro Zone's third largest economy to snap elections.

Mattarella "did not accept the resignation, and invited the prime minister to appear before parliament to make a statement," the presidential palace said, amid reports Draghi would address parliament next week to see if he has the necessary majority to stay on.