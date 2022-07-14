UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Italy's president turns down PM Mario Draghi's resignation

He invites prime minister to appear before parliament to make a statement

AFP
AFP

By AFP

Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 10:04 PM

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday refused to accept Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation, in a political crisis experts warned could send the Euro Zone's third largest economy to snap elections.

Mattarella "did not accept the resignation, and invited the prime minister to appear before parliament to make a statement," the presidential palace said, amid reports Draghi would address parliament next week to see if he has the necessary majority to stay on.


More news from Europe