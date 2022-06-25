India, UK to set up Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy

It will equip young diplomats with expertise and training to tackle global challenges

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said UK and India are helping to build a modern Commonwealth fit for 21st century. –AFP

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 4:31 PM

India and the United Kingdom on Saturday announced the establishment of a joint India-UK Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy based in New Delhi to equip young diplomats with expertise and training to tackle global challenges.

The announcement was made in the backdrop of the ongoing Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda (June 20-26).

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “In an increasingly geopolitical world, we must champion the Commonwealth values of democracy and sovereignty. The UK and India are helping to build a modern Commonwealth fit for the 21st century and delivering tangible benefits for its members”.

She added: “Graduates from the programme will play a crucial role in delivering a rejuvenated Commonwealth united in support of self-determination”.

The joint statement by Truss and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar released by the Foreign Office in London said: “Both Ministers are pleased to announce that a joint India-UK Commonwealth Diplomatic Academy programme is to be hosted in New Delhi, India”.

“The Academy programme will equip young diplomats from all Commonwealth Member States with expertise and training on global challenges”.

“They underlined the UK and India’s commitment to delivering a truly connected, innovative and transformative future for the Commonwealth family which supports the needs and expectations of all Member States”, the statement added.