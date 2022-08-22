Hungary sacks weather service chief over inaccurate forecasts

Owners of Stars Coffee say that all of the chain’s locations across Russia will be opened by the end of September
The Hungarian government on Monday fired the head of the national weather service and her deputy, two days after a fireworks display to celebrate Hungary’s national holiday was delayed for fear of storms.
Technology Minister Lazlo Palkovics, under whose remit the National Meteorological Service (NMS) falls, relieved president Kornelia Radics and her deputy Gyula Horvath from their duties, but did not provide any reason.
The ministry did not immediately return AFP’s call.
But the announcement came a day after pro-government media criticised NMS for their forecast of thunderstorms and gusts of wind which prompted the cancellation of the fireworks on Saturday.
Online newspaper Origo said the agency had given “misleading information about the extent of the bad weather, which misled the operation team responsible for security.”
The NMS agency apologised on Sunday, citing “a factor of uncertainty inherent in the profession”.
In a reaction broadcast on the social network Facebook, liberal Andras Fekete-Gyor joked: “They couldn’t produce the desired weather, they were fired.”
The fireworks display — billed as “the biggest in Europe” to celebrate “Hungary’s millennial state” — has been rescheduled for later this week.
Owners of Stars Coffee say that all of the chain’s locations across Russia will be opened by the end of September
Company cites routine maintenance as reason for shutdown
Leaked video shows Sanna Marin dancing and partying with friends and celebrities
Austrian President Alexander Van Der Bellen called the children’s deaths “an unfathomable tragedy”
It currently sits fully exposed in the Valdecanas reservoir, where authorities say the water level has dropped to 28% capacity
About 45,000 households without power on Corsica, where six people killed
A number of foreign companies pulled out of the country or suspended their operations in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine
UN chief 'gravely concerned' about the situation at nuclear plant