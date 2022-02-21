Germany's Scholz to hold telephone talks with Putin Monday

The cause of the fire was not immediately known
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by telephone later Monday in a further effort to ease tensions over Ukraine, the German government spokesman said.
Steffen Hebestreit said the planned call “this afternoon” had been “closely coordinated” with French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke to Putin on Sunday.
He said the talks were part of “joint diplomatic efforts” by the West to “prevent a catastrophe” in Ukraine.
