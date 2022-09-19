From Sheikh Mohammed to Joe Biden: 10 world leaders in London for the Queen's funeral

Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 10:58 AM

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday, September 19. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96.

She will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel, alongside her mother, father, sister and husband.

Leaders from around the world have arrived in London to pay their respects to the late queen and to meet King Charles III.

1. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE

Photo: AP

2. Joe Biden, President of US

Photo: AFP

3. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Photo: AFP

4. Droupadi Murmu, President of India

Photo: AFP

5. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

Photo: AFP

6. Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

Photo: AFP

7. Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia

Photo: AFP

8. Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil

Photo: AFP

9. Emmanuel Macron, President of France

Photo: AFP

10. Isaac Herzog, President of Israel

Photo: AFP

