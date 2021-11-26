French PM condemns UK's Johnson tweeting official letter on migrant crisis

'I am surprised by methods when they are not serious, says Emmanuel Macron

By AFP Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 2:51 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said he was "surprised" by the approach taken by the British prime minister in the crisis over migrants crossing the Channel, saying leaders should not communicate to each other through social media.

"I am surprised by methods when they are not serious. One leader does not communicate with another on these questions on Twitter, by public letter," he told reporters on a visit to Rome.

France is furious after Boris Johnson posted the contents of a letter to Macron on Twitter, suggesting France should take back migrants who arrive in England following the deaths of 27 people in the Channel this week.

Earlier, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told UK counterpart Priti Patel she was no longer invited to weekend talks about the crisis with other European ministers, in protest at the letter.

The meeting is now set to go ahead without any UK presence, prompting London to demand France reconsider the snub.

"The ministers will work seriously on serious questions with serious people," added Macron.

"This is why this Sunday the minister Darmanin will meet his counterparts from the European Union and the Commission to work on these subjects. Then we will see with the British how to work effectively when they decide to be serious."