UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

France’s Macron launches bid for second term as president

If he succeeds, he would be the first French leader for two decades to win a renewed term in office

Reuters file
Reuters file

By Reuters

Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 11:20 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday he would run for a second term in April’s election, seeking a mandate to steer the euro zone’s second-largest economy through the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macron announced his bid in a letter published by several regional newspapers.

If he succeeds, he would be the first French leader for two decades to win a renewed term in office.

ALSO READ:


More news from Europe