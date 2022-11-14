France, UK sign $74.5 million agreement to curb illegal Channel crossings

The chopper ran into bad weather during its daily flying service
On Monday, the interior ministers of France and Britain signed a joint agreement to try to curb migration across the English channel — a regular source of friction between the two countries.
The British government has agreed to pay up about €72.2 million to France in 2022-23 in exchange for France increasing its security presence by 40 per cent across sea access points on the coast.
This means 350 more gendarmes and police guarding beaches in Calais and Dunkirk.
ALSO READ:
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and British Home Secretary Suella Braverman signed the agreement in Paris.
The pact contains proposals to fight crime across the regular migration routes, with the two ministers agreeing that their countries would harvest information from intercepted migrants to help tackle smuggling networks.
“Technological and human resources” including drones could be used on the French coast to better intercept boats, the agreement adds.
No specific target for boat interceptions was included in the agreement.
Britain has said that over 40,000 migrants have landed on English beaches this year alone.
The chopper ran into bad weather during its daily flying service
Police officers identify and hand over man to investigative authorities
Twelve people have been rescued so far, but authorities said as many as 68 people had been on board
Last year, extreme weather events made worse by climate change - primarily floods and storms - delivered damages exceeding $50 billion in the continent
Russia is putting greater pressure on Ukrainians as recent attacks damaged the country's infrastructure, plunging families and businesses into darkness
Former British Prime Minister says he has "particular interest" as he had hosted last year's event in Scotland
Before exploding at the end of its life cycle, the star is believed to have had a mass at least eight times greater than our sun
Spanish cities of Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Zaragoza are all in the top 10 European cities most affected by global warming