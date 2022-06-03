France confirms killing of volunteer fighter in Ukraine

Some lawmakers suggest they have lost faith in his government
Europe2 days ago
A French volunteer fighter in Ukraine has been killed in combat, Paris confirmed on Friday following reports that the man died in artillery fire in the Kharkiv region.
"We are aware of the sad news that a French citizen has been fatally wounded during combat in Ukraine," a foreign ministry spokesperson said. "We remind everyone that the whole of Ukraine is a war zone. In this regard, travel to Ukraine is formally advised against, for whatever reason."
Some lawmakers suggest they have lost faith in his government
Europe2 days ago
Former gymnast Alina Kabaeva is the chairwoman of board of directors of the National Media Group
Europe2 days ago
Similar trials have also taken place in Spain, Iceland, the United States and Canada
Europe5 days ago
EU leaders 'insist on an immediate ceasefire and a withdrawal of troops' during talk with Russian president
Europe6 days ago
He had gone to Germany to seek treatment for a serious illness
Europe6 days ago
His funeral will be held on Tuesday at St Peter’s Basilica, with Pope Francis attending
Europe6 days ago
Cathedral service on June 3 will be 'first official moment' when the couple join the celebrations
Europe6 days ago
Lawmaker submits letter of no confidence
Europe6 days ago