France confirms killing of volunteer fighter in Ukraine

The man died in artillery fire in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian soldiers rest at a military position in Kharkiv. File photo

By AFP Published: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 7:31 PM

A French volunteer fighter in Ukraine has been killed in combat, Paris confirmed on Friday following reports that the man died in artillery fire in the Kharkiv region.

"We are aware of the sad news that a French citizen has been fatally wounded during combat in Ukraine," a foreign ministry spokesperson said. "We remind everyone that the whole of Ukraine is a war zone. In this regard, travel to Ukraine is formally advised against, for whatever reason."