EU lawmakers impose single charger for all smartphones

The measure — adopted with a vote 602 in favour, 13 against — will push Apple to drop its outdated Lightning port in Europe at least

Photo: AFP file
By AFP

Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 2:21 PM

Last updated: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 2:25 PM

The EU parliament on Tuesday passed a new law requiring USB-C to be the single charger standard all new smartphones, tablets and cameras from late 2024.

The measure, which EU lawmakers adopted with a vote 602 in favour, 13 against, will -- in Europe at least -- push Apple to drop its outdated Lightning port on its iPhones for the USB-C one already used by many of its competitors.

More to follow.


