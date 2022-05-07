EU attempts to save Iran nuclear deal with last-ditch effort

Russian president accuses Kyiv of not taking talks to end the conflict seriously
The European Union is making a last-ditch attempt to save the Iran nuclear deal and break a deadlock, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
The EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the Financial Times that he was seeking a “middle way” to end the impasse, which threatens to scupper more than a year of European diplomatic efforts to seal a deal.
The deal would lead to the United States rejoining the 2015 accord and lifting sanctions on Iran, and in return the Islamic republic would drastically reduce its nuclear activity, the FT reported.
Defence Ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev says they include 11,550 people brought in the previous 24 hours
The Union will propose a phased-out ban on imports of Russian oil
The city is a key target because of its strategic location near the Crimea Peninsula
Moscow tapped into its foreign currency reserves sitting outside the country to make the payment
The country's Economy Minister said the shortages would be eliminated within a week
Police in separatist region of Trans-Dniester say blasts knocked out powerful antennas used for broadcasting Russian radio shows
Osman Kavala was accused of plotting a coup against Erdogan in 2016
