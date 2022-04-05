Duo admits to stealing documents, cash from UAE Embassy in London

Former security head and ex-marine commando had been accused of attempting to use stolen documents to blackmail VIP

A British security chief and a ex-marine commando have admitted to stealing cash and some confidential papers from the UAE embassy in London.

Former head of security Dean Manister, 51, and marine Lee Hurford, 49, broke into the UAE Embassy in Belgravia and stole passports, and cash from three safes in September 2018, according to a report in Mail Online.

The duo had been accused earlier of attempting to use the stolen documents to blackmail a VIP at the embassy for £3 million, but the court did not pursue conspiracy charges against them.

Prosecutor Tyrone Silcott has, however, said though Manister was not physically involved he had used information he gained as a security personnel to assist Hurford in the thefts, according to the report.

Manister has denied the allegations made against him, a Times report said.

Hurford, who owned a gym in Dubai, had been accused of planning to extort cash from the VIP in exchange for the return of items that were stolen on September 14, 2018.

Manister was previously head of security at Bank of England for seven years. He has also worked as assistant vice-president of security at JP Morgan.

Hurford, 48, was employed as a protection guard at the embassy.

The duo have been granted bail and they will be sentenced on June 10, Mail Online reported.