EU delegation in Moscow informed about decision
Europe5 days ago
A British security chief and a ex-marine commando have admitted to stealing cash and some confidential papers from the UAE embassy in London.
Former head of security Dean Manister, 51, and marine Lee Hurford, 49, broke into the UAE Embassy in Belgravia and stole passports, and cash from three safes in September 2018, according to a report in Mail Online.
The duo had been accused earlier of attempting to use the stolen documents to blackmail a VIP at the embassy for £3 million, but the court did not pursue conspiracy charges against them.
Prosecutor Tyrone Silcott has, however, said though Manister was not physically involved he had used information he gained as a security personnel to assist Hurford in the thefts, according to the report.
Manister has denied the allegations made against him, a Times report said.
Hurford, who owned a gym in Dubai, had been accused of planning to extort cash from the VIP in exchange for the return of items that were stolen on September 14, 2018.
Manister was previously head of security at Bank of England for seven years. He has also worked as assistant vice-president of security at JP Morgan.
Hurford, 48, was employed as a protection guard at the embassy.
The duo have been granted bail and they will be sentenced on June 10, Mail Online reported.
EU delegation in Moscow informed about decision
Europe5 days ago
All US property of targeted people and firms blocked
Europe5 days ago
The targets also include the state Kremlin funded TV-Novosti
Europe5 days ago
Resident had posted a video on TikTok in which he denied Russian aggression against Ukraine
Europe6 days ago
UN refugee agency says more than 4 million people have fled the country since the Russian attacks
Europe6 days ago
Police detected no trace of a struggle, seemingly confirming that they jumped off their own accord
Europe1 week ago
Figures and maps show more areas in south-east England and Midlands exposed to heatwave conditions
Europe1 week ago
The offenders will put in over 10,000 hours across 300 projects this week
Europe1 week ago