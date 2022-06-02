Dubai school group to offer scholarships covering full year's tuition

70 grants will be awarded across 43 educational institutes

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 2 Jun 2022, 7:18 PM

A Dubai school group has launched a new scholarship programme to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, marking the 70th anniversary of the accession of the crown in 1952.

GEMS Education will award 70 scholarships, each covering the full cost of a year’s tuition. This will be awarded to students from 43 GEMS schools across all curricula. The scholarships awarded will apply to the 2022-23 academic session.

Sunny Varkey, Founder GEMS Education, said, “As the UAE’s oldest and largest school operator, we have been providing a world-class education based on the British curriculum ever since 1984 when we opened GEMS Cambridge International School in Dubai. Today, the lion’s share of our schools offers British curriculum pathways and qualifications, and we know how much GEMS parents and students value these.

He added, “This new scholarship programme is our way of giving back to our community while recognising our strong bonds with the United Kingdom and the remarkable milestone of its much-loved monarch.”

Students of all age groups can apply through a letter of application highlighting the Queen’s contribution to global citizenship and how these values align with their own.

They will also be asked to evidence how they have furthered these values themselves.

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, opined, “We are pleased to mark this historic occasion by awarding a full year’s scholarship for each of the 70 years that the Queen has been on the throne. It is our honour and privilege to be able to support and facilitate the education of students from all over the world through this new scholarship programme.”

Scholarships will be open to students in all GEMS schools in the UAE and Qatar.

British curriculum schools make up the majority of GEMS schools, with GEMS students of all ages today engaged in myriad activities marking the Platinum Jubilee, joining the celebrations taking place across the United Kingdom.

Full details and criteria about the scholarship will be communicated in due course.