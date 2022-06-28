Dozens missing after Russian missile strike on Ukraine mall kills 18

Attack draws a wave of global condemnation

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 11:26 PM

Firefighters on Tuesday searched the rubble of a Ukrainian shopping mall where authorities said 36 people were missing after a Russian missile strike that killed at least 18, as a regional governor reported another “enemy attack” further east.

The attack in the central city of Kremenchuk and the reported strike in the Dnipropetrovsk region were far from any frontlines. The mall attack drew a wave of global condemnation, with France’s Emmanuel Macron calling it a “war crime”.

Ukraine said Moscow had killed civilians deliberately in Kremenchuk. Russia said it had struck a nearby arms depot and falsely claimed that the mall was empty.

The governor of Dnipropetrovsk said rescue workers were searching for people under rubble in the region’s main city, Dnipro.

The official, Valentyn Reznychenko, said Russia fired six missiles, three of which were shot down. Railway infrastructure and an industrial enterprise had been destroyed and a services company was burning.

“Mass enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region. Six missiles!!!” he wrote on the Telegram app.

Reuters could not independently verify the governor’s account. The Russian Defence Ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

.