UK: Charles officially proclaimed King at royal ceremony

Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96
King Charles III has officially been proclaimed Britain’s monarch on Saturday in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live.
Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.
The ceremony at St. James’s Palace, a royal residence in London, is attended by the Accession Council, senior politicians and officials who advise the monarch. They will meet without Charles to proclaim him sovereign — officially confirming his title, King Charles III — before the king joins them to make a series of oaths and declarations.
(With inputs from AP)
ALSO READ:
Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96
It may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation
The late monarch was closely involved in public life since the end of the Second World War
He begins a new chapter for the royal family after the monarch’s record-breaking 70-year reign
She became heir apparent, aged 10, when her uncle Edward VIII abdicated and her father became King George VI
Several immediate family members, including all her children, had travelled to be by her side
Emergency measures include authorising more oil and gas drilling and lifting ban on fracking
Heir to the throne Prince Charles is with the 96-year-old monarch