UK: Charles officially proclaimed King at royal ceremony

Accession ceremony is a key step in introducing the new monarch to the country

By Web Desk Published: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 1:03 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 1:10 PM

King Charles III has officially been proclaimed Britain’s monarch on Saturday in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live.

Charles automatically became king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, but the accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.

The ceremony at St. James’s Palace, a royal residence in London, is attended by the Accession Council, senior politicians and officials who advise the monarch. They will meet without Charles to proclaim him sovereign — officially confirming his title, King Charles III — before the king joins them to make a series of oaths and declarations.

