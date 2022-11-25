Carla Bruni lambasts latest French MeToo scandal

Aged 15 in 2015, Shamima Begum left her home in London with two school friends to travel to Syria where she married a Daesh fighter and had three children, none of whom survived
Former French first lady Carla Bruni lashed out on Friday against media coverage of France's latest MeToo scandal involving an actor in her sister's new film.
The famous singer and wife of ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy defended the actor on the grounds that he should be presumed innocent and not "unfairly" victimised.
Bruni's sister, Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi, is a director whose latest movie about a sexually promiscuous group of drama students in the 1980s, "Les Amandiers" (titled "Forever Young" abroad), has been a hit at the domestic box office.
But the film's 25-year-old star, Sofiane Bennacer (also said to be Bruni-Tedeschi's boyfriend), has been the subject of multiple accusations of sexual harassment and rape, rumours of which were already circulating during the film's shoot.
He denies wrongdoing. Police are examining two allegations of rape and one of violence against a partner.
On Thursday, left-wing newspaper Liberation ran testimony from several women who claimed to have been assaulted by Bennacer.
In a statement on Friday, Bruni-Tedeschi denounced "a media lynching".
Her sister also jumped to Bennacer's defence on Instagram, saying: "We do not relieve the pain of victims by creating new victims in a wild and random way and just as unfairly."
Bruni accused Liberation of flouting the presumption of innocence, "one of the foundations of our democracy".
Bruni-Tedeschi said the producers of her film were concerned about allegations against Bennacer during the casting, "but I told them these rumours would not stop me and I couldn't envision making the film without him."
"Forever Young" was not such a hit with foreign critics when it premiered at Cannes this year.
The Guardian described it as "an endlessly tedious story of self-involved drama students".
Aged 15 in 2015, Shamima Begum left her home in London with two school friends to travel to Syria where she married a Daesh fighter and had three children, none of whom survived
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations that its soldiers had killed Russian troops as they were surrendering
'The analyses conducted found traces of explosives on several foreign objects' found at the sites of the blasts
The missile strike killed two people in an act that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decried as 'a very significant escalation' of the war
This was their first meeting, in person, after he became the first Indian-origin British PM in October
Warsaw has said that the missile was Russian-made; Moscow has denied any involvement
Ukrainian president says his country is ready for peace, but only with the restoration of all occupied territory
The 40% increase in monitoring by France means 350 more gendarmes and police guarding beaches in Calais and Dunkirk