Burning bus sends clouds of black smoke into Paris sky

Police cordoned off the area as firefighters battled the blaze

By Reuters

Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 7:22 PM

Thick black smoke billowed above central Paris on Monday after a bus caught fire on the upmarket Saint-Germain boulevard, a Reuters witness said.

Police cordoned off the area as fire fighters put out the flames in the afternoon.

A picture shot by an eyewitness showed a column of thick black smoke rising over the Seine river, only a couple of hundred metres (yards) away from Paris's famous Notre-Dame cathedral, the roof of which was destroyed in a massive fire around three years ago.

