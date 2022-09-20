British railway workers to go on strike from October 1

She will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, alongside her mother, father, sister and husband
British railway workers from Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will take strike action on Oct. 1 in a dispute over pay, job security and working conditions, a union said on Tuesday.
The RMT trade union said the 24-hour strike action would "bring the railway to an effective standstill". It comes after receiving no further offers from the industry to arrive at a negotiated settlement, the union added.
This month's walkouts in a long-running pay dispute were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
The country has faced strikes by workers across a number of sectors, but most unions put action on hold after news of the monarch's death a week ago.
Soaring inflation and stagnant wages have left workers disgruntled at a time when the price of everything from fuel to food has risen due in part to the war in Ukraine.
Britain's rail network suffered major disruption on several days in June and July when 40,000 rail workers walked out in the country's biggest railway strike in three decades.
"This morning we have been notified by the ASLEF trade union of further days of strike action on Saturday 1 October and Wednesday 5 October. We have suspended ticket bookings for these dates," said David Horne, Managing Director of London North Eastern Railway.
PA Media reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources, that train drivers at 12 rail companies were due to strike on Oct. 1 and 5. The governing Conservative Party is due to hold its annual conference in Birmingham in central England Oct. 2-5.
She will be laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, alongside her mother, father, sister and husband
The construction of the chapel, which was commissioned by the monarch after her father's death, was completed in 1969
From the Royal Navy to members of the royal household, including the lord chamberlain, there are a number of regiments and groups involved in the march
Authorities have arranged urinals and medical facilities for royal fans – some of whom have even brought bedding and tents with them
Presidents, prime ministers, kings, queens and sultans representing nearly 200 countries and territories will join Monday's state funeral
People have started camping out in advance to catch a glimpse of Monday's grand farewell at Westminster Abbey
Flying drones, scores of flights over central London have been been temporarily grounded so as not to disturb the service
Lying-in-state ceremony formally ends at Westminster Hall at 9.30 UAE time and the doors close to the public