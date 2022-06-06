British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face confidence vote today

Moscow's advance has been slowed by fierce resistance from Ukraine
Europe2 days ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a Conservative Party confidence vote on his leadership Monday after 54 of his Tory MPs triggered a contest following a string of scandals.
“The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded,” Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs, said.
“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 (1700 and 1900 GMT) today,” he added.
If Johnson loses the vote among the 359 Conservative lawmakers, he will be replaced as Conservative leader and prime minister. If he wins, he will be safe from another challenge for a year.
Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics scandals, most notably over rule-breaking parties in government buildings during Covid-19 lockdowns.
ALSO READ:
Moscow's advance has been slowed by fierce resistance from Ukraine
Europe2 days ago
Prince Andrew to also miss thanksgiving service after testing positive for Covid-19
Europe3 days ago
The couple gave up frontline royal duties and left the UK to live in California in March 2020
Europe3 days ago
70 grants will be awarded across 43 educational institutes
Europe3 days ago
Two men ran out from behind barriers where thousands of people had gathered on the Mall boulevard
Europe3 days ago
Authorities offer Bavarian Nordic's vaccine, Imvanex, to contacts of confirmed or suspected cases
Europe4 days ago
Man arrested in Oslo on suspicion of taking part in a terror organisation
Europe4 days ago
Some lawmakers suggest they have lost faith in his government
Europe5 days ago