British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face confidence vote today

If he loses, he will be replaced as Conservative leader and prime minister

By Agencies Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 11:45 AM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a Conservative Party confidence vote on his leadership Monday after 54 of his Tory MPs triggered a contest following a string of scandals.

“The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded,” Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs, said.

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 (1700 and 1900 GMT) today,” he added.

If Johnson loses the vote among the 359 Conservative lawmakers, he will be replaced as Conservative leader and prime minister. If he wins, he will be safe from another challenge for a year.

Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics scandals, most notably over rule-breaking parties in government buildings during Covid-19 lockdowns.

