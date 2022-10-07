British PM Liz Truss, Qatar Emir discuss ties, energy situation ahead of winter

International unity vital in challenging global times, leaders say

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 7:51 PM

British Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Friday afternoon, according to a Downing Street spokeswoman.

Truss updated him on her visit to the European Political Community meeting on Thursday. Both leaders agreed that international unity was vital in such challenging global times.

Discussing the winter ahead, the Truss welcomed Britain and Qatar’s close relationship on energy, and said the UK was taking vital steps to shore up its energy independence for the long term. She added that the UK wanted to become a net energy exporter by 2040.

The leaders also welcomed the increased defence and trade cooperation between the UK and Qatar, which bolstered economic growth and security in both countries.

The Emir said he looked forward to welcoming fans to Qatar for the Fifa World Cup next month, and thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s support in ensuring it was a successful tournament.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.