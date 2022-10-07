British PM Liz Truss, Qatar Emir discuss ties, energy situation ahead of winter

Detectives have said Olivia was standing behind her mother, who had opened the door of their home after hearing gunshots in the street outside
British Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Friday afternoon, according to a Downing Street spokeswoman.
Truss updated him on her visit to the European Political Community meeting on Thursday. Both leaders agreed that international unity was vital in such challenging global times.
Discussing the winter ahead, the Truss welcomed Britain and Qatar’s close relationship on energy, and said the UK was taking vital steps to shore up its energy independence for the long term. She added that the UK wanted to become a net energy exporter by 2040.
The leaders also welcomed the increased defence and trade cooperation between the UK and Qatar, which bolstered economic growth and security in both countries.
The Emir said he looked forward to welcoming fans to Qatar for the Fifa World Cup next month, and thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s support in ensuring it was a successful tournament.
The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.
Detectives have said Olivia was standing behind her mother, who had opened the door of their home after hearing gunshots in the street outside
Christine Lambrecht visited the southern port city of Odessa
Unions call strikes to demand that wage increases keep pace with inflation
Troops also find destroyed civilian cars with dead and burned bodies
Kyiv will not hold any negotiations with Russia, says President Zelensky
Four regions — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — to be annexed at Kremlin ceremony
UN chief calls annexation "a dangerous escalation" that "has no place in the modern world"
Businesswoman's taxi was attacked by two men on a scooter during traffic jam