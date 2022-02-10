British man gets back dentures he lost 11 years ago

More resignations add to the climate of political flux in Westminster.
Europe5 days ago
A British man said he was left open-mouthed after Spanish authorities returned the false teeth he lost on a night out in Benidorm 11 years ago, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Paul Bishop, 63, lost his teeth in the popular resort in 2011, when he fell ill while having cider and he had to vomit into a bin.
"When we headed to the next bar, my friend then turned round to me and asked where my teeth were," he told the broadcaster.
A search proved fruitless but he said he was "gobsmacked and stunned" when the long-lost dentures turned up at his home in Stalybridge, near Manchester, northwest England.
They had been found in a Spanish landfill.
"Next thing you know, they have found my DNA and address from British records, and popped it in the post," he added.
Bishop, who was pictured with the errant gnashers in a plastic bag, described the return as "unbelievable".
More resignations add to the climate of political flux in Westminster.
Europe5 days ago
The Queen became Britain’s longest reigning monarch on September 9, 2015, when she overtook Queen Victoria, who reigned for 63 years and seven months
Europe6 days ago
Olaf Scholz will first visit Kyiv before travelling to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Europe6 days ago
Johnson has pledged to change his leadership style
Europe6 days ago
Initial comments suggesting the move had already been approved angered some in the Netherlands
Europe6 days ago
Dan Rosenfield offered his resignation to the Prime Minister
Europe6 days ago
Munira Mirza worked with Johnson when he was mayor of London from 2008 to 2016.
Europe6 days ago
Investigators fear the toll could rise
Europe1 week ago