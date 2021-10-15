Police release name of man who stabbed David Amess, 69
Europe1 week ago
A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party was stabbed to death on Friday in a church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district.
David Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed at around midday at a meeting at the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.
Armed police swooped in on the church and said a man had been arrested. Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
“He (Amess) was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene,” police said.
“A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.”
