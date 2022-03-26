Beacons to be lit across Commonwealth for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Gurgaon in India will be one of the sites where the beacons will be lit on June 2

Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022

Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, beacons will be lit across the Commonwealth in early June, when major celebrations will begin to mark the record 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth on the British throne.

New details of the beacon celebrations released on Friday show that Gurgaon in India will be one of the sites where the beacons will be lit on June 2. The Queen has also been the head of the Commonwealth for 70 years.

The Platinum Jubilee Weekend, when the celebrations will begin in the United Kingdom and elsewhere, runs from June 2 to June 5.

Starting in Wellington and Canberra, beacons will be lit across the Pacific region, moving through Asia and onto the 19 African Commonwealth member states, to continue in Europe and finish in the Caribbean and Americas.

Beacons lit by Rotary International in the 54 Commonwealth capitals include Accra, Ghana (Africa), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Asia), Ottawa, Canada (the Caribbean and the Americas), Nicosia, Cyprus (Europe), and Canberra, Australia (Pacific).

Young leaders throughout the Commonwealth will be lighting beacons in all 54 Commonwealth countries on the day, through the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, including in Lagos, Nigeria (Africa), Gurgaon, India (Asia), Couva, Point Lisas, Trinidad and Tobago (the Caribbean and the Americas), Essex, United Kingdom (Europe), and Sydney, Australia (Pacific).

There will also be over 1,500 Platinum Jubilee Beacons lit across the UK and a Principal Beacon lit at Buckingham Palace.

Patricia Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, said: “The 70th anniversary of the accession of Her Majesty The Queen to the throne marks a special and unprecedented milestone. Through seven decades of the technological, economic, social and cultural transformation which have marked her reign, she has been the epitome of duty, stability and continuity. In a world of extraordinary change, she is a constant”.

Christopher Geidt, Chairman of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, added: “The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust was set up in recognition of Her Majesty The Queen’s lifetime of service and her belief in young people as beacons of hope, the Commonwealth and service to others".

"With over 60% of the population of the Commonwealth being under 30 years of age, I am delighted that young people and young leaders will be represented in the Platinum Jubilee Beacons by beacons lit by members of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Young Leaders network,” he said.