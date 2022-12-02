Ban on cough syrup chemical advised over risk of severe allergies

The former conservative leader said of her departure from politics that it had been 'time for a new approach', due to a lack of progress by her government
Cough medicines containing the chemical pholcodine should be banned due to the risk of potentially deadly allergic reactions in people under general anaesthetic, the European Union's drug regulator said Friday.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended that treatments containing pholcodine — which is used in adults and children to treat dry coughs — should be withdrawn from sale.
"Use of pholcodine in the 12 months before general anaesthesia... is a risk factor for developing an anaphylactic reaction" to muscle relaxants in the anaesthetic, the Amsterdam-based watchdog said.
Anaphylactic shock is a "sudden, severe and life-threatening allergic reaction", it added.
Medicines with the chemical were "being withdrawn from the EU market and will therefore no longer be available by prescription or over the counter".
Opioid-based pholcodine has been used as a cough medicine since the 1950s.
Medicines containing the chemical are currently authorised in the EU countries of Belgium, Croatia, France, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Slovenia, under brand names including Dimetane, Biocalyptol and Broncalene.
France had said in September that pholcodine could be banned due to the risk of allergies.
In April 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when a dry cough was one of the main symptoms of the disease, French authorities had recommended against the use of syrups with pholcodine.
The EMA in January had recommended updating packaging to warn of the risk of allergies, based on new data.
ALSO READ:
The former conservative leader said of her departure from politics that it had been 'time for a new approach', due to a lack of progress by her government
Far from being rewarded for their efforts, the cost-of-living crisis has meant that they have had to take a real-term pay cut estimated at up to 20% since 2010
Prosecutors say it was part of a trove of material recently obtained from Italian financial police
Hinduja family with estimated wealth of £30.5 billion top the listing for eighth consecutive time
Polls suggest Scots are about evenly split on the matter, and also that a majority of voters do not want a new referendum anytime soon
In a phone call after a missile exploded in Poland, Andrzej Duda explains its details to the pranksters and divulges his plans to request NATO consultations
Many companies and web developers argue that the status quo is harming their businesses, holding back innovation and adding costs
The growing popularity of the substance stems from its wide over-the-counter availability, low price, ease of use and the false perception that it is safe