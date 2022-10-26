After call with Sunak, Zelensky hopeful ties with London will grow

The Ukrainian president says the leaders agreed to write a new chapter in Ukraine-UK relations

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. — AFP

By AFP Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 1:48 AM

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had spoken with new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday and voiced confidence that ties between their two countries would grow.

“I believe that the partnership between our states, as well as Britain’s... leadership in defending democracy and freedom, will continue to strengthen further,” Zelensky said after the phone call, in his daily address to the nation.

The Ukrainian leader also invited the British premier to visit Ukraine.

Later, in a post on Twitter Zelensky added: “In an excellent conversation with @RishiSunak we agreed to write a new chapter in Ukraine-UK relations but the story is the same — full support in the face of Russian aggression.”

In its own statement, Downing Street said Sunak assured Zelensky of the UK’s “steadfast support”.

“The prime minister said the United Kingdom’s support for Ukraine would be as strong as ever under his premiership, and President Zelensky could count on his government to stand in continued solidarity,” a Sunak spokeswoman said.

Sunak on Tuesday became Britain’s third prime minister this year, vowing to overcome an economic crisis provoked by the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s calamitous 49-day tenure.