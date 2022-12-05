World's Coolest Winter: Cabinet approves 'Clean UAE' campaign as part of tourism initiative

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 5:59 PM

The UAE Cabinet has approved the “Clean UAE” Campaign today.

This is in line with the new season of the national domestic tourism campaign “World’s Coolest Winter.”

The campaign has been launched by the Ministry of Community Development and Ministry of Climate Change & Environment.

It aims to clean up tourist destinations in the UAE in cooperation with Emirates Environmental Group.

Coinciding with International Volunteer Day, which is observed on December 5, 2022, this campaign is part of an initiative aimed at enhancing the volunteering efforts of 27 federal government entities across the UAE.

Community members and their families, belonging to different age groups will participate in the volunteering work to clean up tourist places and destinations across the UAE harnessing the spirit of patriotism.

The 'Clean UAE' campaign aims to encourage all community members to participate in this positive initiative that serves the community, promotes the spirit of volunteering on a larger scale, maintains the values of environmental culture, and guides the behaviour of the individuals and society in support of national initiatives and positive practices.

Anyone can join the campaign and participate by registering through the Volunteers.ae platform.

