UAE tops Yale University's 2022 Environmental Performance Index

Indicator monitors performances of 180 countries worldwide

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 10:37 AM Last updated: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 11:20 AM

The UAE has topped the Middle East and North African regions in the general ranking of the "Environmental Performance Index (EPI) 2022" report by Yale University. The index monitors the environmental performances of 180 countries across the world.

The nation was also ranked first regionally and third globally in the "ecosystem vitality index", ahead of Germany, Luxembourg, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.

The UAE topped the charts globally in six indicators out of 40 that were included in the report. These environmental indicators, where the UAE achieved a 100 per cent score include: marine reserves, ecosystem services, reduced wetland decline, low dependence on solid domestic fuels, low black carbon growth rate, and low carbon dioxide emissions (carbon dioxide from land cover).

The "Environmental Performance Index", which was introduced in 2006, has been issued every two years to provide a summary of the state of sustainability around the world based on data and using 40 performance indicators covering 11 issue categories in the report.

The three main objectives of the report include climate change performance, environmental health and vitality of the ecosystem. These aspects summarise the measure of any nation's performance towards pursuing environmental policy goals.

The Yale University report also provides guidance for countries that aspire to move towards a sustainable future.

