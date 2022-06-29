UAE to produce world’s most energy-efficient AC unit

The event addresses implementation issues under the Convention, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement
A partnership agreement signed in the UAE on Wednesday aims to develop the world's most energy-efficient residential air conditioning (AC) unit.
“Under this partnership, the UAE will produce residential AC units that are up to 10 times more efficient than standard models, at the same cost. This aligns with our efforts to support the growth of future industries and develop world-class products that will reach global markets,” tweeted Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology.
The agreement contributes to the UAE’s efforts in achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. “The project updates will be presented in 2023 in COP28,” the minister added.
The agreement was signed between Strata UAE, Hyperganic and EOS GmbH.
