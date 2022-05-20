UAE to carry forward Sheikh Khalifa's sustainability legacy, says his granddaughter

Sheikha Shamma is committed to tackling climate change and driving a shift towards a circular economy

The granddaughter of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan says she is committed to continuing the sustainability legacy he spearheaded.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, the CEO of Alliances for Global Sustainability (AGS) and co-founder of Aurora50, spoke at an international sustainability event via a pre-recorded message that was filmed before the death of her grandfather.

Quoting Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, her great-grandfather and the UAE's Founding Father, she said: "We pay the utmost care and attention to our environment, for it is an integral part of the country our history and our heritage."

The commitment to conservation continues to prevail across the UAE, and inspired Sheikha Shamma to establish AGS, which aims to tackle climate change and drive a shift towards a circular economy.

"This has ranged from identifying clean energy sources, investing in infrastructure to enable food and water security, and exploring new waste management solutions," Sheikha Shamma said.

The UAE is forging ahead and promoting environmental health by aligning with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. “The UAE has pledged to leave no one behind as we build a green economy and pave the way towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050,” she said.

Under Sheikh Khalifa’s leadership, environmental protection became a cornerstone of the legislative system and government policies.

In February, in a speech marking the 25th National Environment Day, Sheikh Khalifa had said: “The National Environment Day, which we celebrate for the 25th year, is an important occasion to remember the efforts of the UAE’s leaders and people over the past 50 years, made to protect the environment, preserve the country’s natural resources, and invest in its land in a way that is conducive to providing continued prosperity and happiness for us and generations to come.”