UAE: Tadweer to develop a new engineered landfill for hazardous waste

The scope of the project involves designing and building an engineered landfill in line with the environmental standards and health and safety criteria

File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 6:48 PM

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) launched a tender inviting qualified developers to submit their bids for developing a new engineered landfill for hazardous waste with a capacity of 4.5 million cubic metres.

The project seeks to support Abu Dhabi’s efforts in waste treatment and management, through the implementation of the latest international technologies.

It also supports the Emirate in implementing the right methods for the treatment of hazardous waste generated from the project for cleaning and disinfecting the Mussafah Channel, which is being carried out by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

Eng Abdul Mohsen Mubarak Al Katheeri, Director of the Project and Facilities Department at Tadweer, said: “The project comes in line with Tadweer’s efforts to improve the sustainable solutions in the emirate by building engineered landfills, and providing innovative waste management solutions.

"The Centre ensures adhering to the best international practices, while taking into account the increased consumption and waste production in the emirate caused by population growth, with the ultimate goal of maintaining a clean, healthy, safe, and sustainable environment for the community in Abu Dhabi.”

“The project emphasises the exceptional role of Tadweer in ensuring the optimal use of innovations and solutions in waste disposal and treatment, as well as protecting the environment and society, to achieve the goals of the circular economy policy. The landfill will employ new and advanced technologies to treat the waste generated from the project for cleaning and disinfecting the Mussafah Channel, which is being carried out by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi. This plays a vital role in protecting the environment and society, in addition to contributing actively to realising sustainable development in the emirate,” he added.

The scope of the project involves designing and building an engineered landfill in line with the environmental standards and health and safety criteria, with a capacity of 4.5 million cubic metres, as well as operating the new landfill for one year, and covering the cells of the new landfill once they reach their designated capacity.

The landfill will be built on a land measuring 805,200 square metres next to Hameem Road in Abu Dhabi. The site will be developed by the winning bidder to include an electronic scale for incoming waste, and an environmental monitoring and evaluation station.

ALSO READ:

Faissal Al Hamadi, Acting Executive Director of the Environmental Quality Sector at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said: “The Agency will be cleaning and disinfecting the Mussafah Channel. It will then will transport the waste to the landfill that will be constructed by Tadweer. We have completed the surveying to identify the amount the marine sediment, its depth, composition and the methods to ensure its safe disposal. Precautionary measures and safe environmental methods will be employed to clean and disinfect the channel and prevent any contaminants from spreading into nearby water channels.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com