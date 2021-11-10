UAE ready to host global climate summit COP 28, says Sheikh Mohammed

The host country for the crucial gathering will be announced over the next two days

Photo: Wam

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 6:15 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 6:18 PM

The UAE leaders have expressed readiness to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

The host country for the crucial gathering will be announced over the next two days.

Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, acknowledged the support of many countries in the UAE’s bid for hosting the global event.

“The UAE will be ready to host the event if we win,” he said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the country is “committed to international cooperation and positive action”.

“The UAE is ready and willing to host this crucial global gathering aimed at accelerating efforts to address our planet’s shared climate challenges,” he tweeted.

Earlier this month, the Asia Pacific Group of nations endorsed the UAE’s bid to host COP 28.

For more than three decades, the UAE has acted with foresight in tackling climate change. The nation has shown unwavering commitment towards investment projects aimed at mitigating and adapting to climate challenges, and more importantly, creating a positive economic impact for its people.

ALSO READ:

A critical player in the region, the UAE is now calling for bolder action. This October, it launched the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, an ambitious national drive to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

In addition, the UAE is determined to support the international community and find practical ways to implement and drive change. It is also calling for closer analysis of future climate-related risks and "anticipatory action" – a humanitarian model that releases resources in advance of reliably predicted climate disasters.