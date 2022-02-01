UAE: Month-long ban on sale of two types of fish announced

The move ensures the sustainability of fish stocks in the UAE waters and food security: Ministry

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 10:41 AM Last updated: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 10:43 AM

It is prohibited to market and sell two types of fish across the UAE this month, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has announced.

You won’t find goldlined seabream (Rhabdosargus sarba) and king soldier bream (Argyrops spinifer) in markets and stores across the country from February 1 to 28.

This is part of the ministry’s decision to regulate the fishing and trading of certain species of fish during their breeding season. The move ensures the sustainability of fish stocks in the UAE waters and food security, the ministry added.

Fishermen are required to release any goldlined seabream and king soldier bream fish caught accidentally in their fishing gear during the restricted period back into the water.

The MoCCAE has been working with local authorities to develop laws that will regulate commercial fishing to protect marine life and preserve fish stocks.