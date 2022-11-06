UAE 'guiding force' in shaping realistic climate goals at COP27, says Mariam Almheiri

Emirates' experience and proven track record in climate action would help in shaping realistic goals

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 6 Nov 2022, 7:30 PM

The UAE has been focused on identifying implementable and pragmatic solutions to climate change, a top minister said.

The two-week UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) is underway in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and the UAE is on the floor with a high-level delegation.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, noted that UAE’s experience and proven track record in climate action would help in shaping realistic goals.

“As the world convenes at COP27 to find implementable solutions to address climate change, the UAE’s experience and track record will serve as a guiding force in helping shape a realistic climate action agenda. The UAE will be the first country in the Mena region to develop a national pathway to net zero. This represents a pragmatic and vital step forward to mobilise whole-of-country efforts and build on the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. We look forward to showcasing our approach and expertise for a net-zero world in Sharm El Sheikh,” Almheiri said.

The UAE will also reaffirm the role of young people and women in building a global consensus for climate action.

“The UAE has established a model for empowering young people as sustainability leaders and champions and encourages them to actively take a role in shaping pathways towards Net Zero,” said Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth.

ALSO READ:

“At Sharm El Sheikh, we are joined by a delegation of youth taking part in both the Conference of Youth (COY) as well as COP27, where we will highlight the UAE’s model of youth empowerment by asking youth to lead our participation. Youth play a critical role in carrying out the UAE’s climate agenda. We reaffirm our commitment to youth regionally and globally and will work for hand in hand with them to find realistic solutions to climate change.”

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 youngsters from more than 140 countries closed out the three-day Climate Change Conference of Youth (COY17) ahead of the official opening of the COP27.