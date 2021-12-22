UAE: Fines of up to Dh1 million for environment violations in Abu Dhabi

The fine value will depend on the violation and the extent of damage caused to the environment and recurrence rate

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 3:04 PM

Fines ranging from Dh1,000 to Dh1 million have been announced for environment violations in Abu Dhabi.

The fine value will depend on the violation and the extent of damage caused to the environment and recurrence rate.

Violations have been classified into three categories: development and industrial; hunting, biodiversity and reserves; and fishing and discharge in marine environment. The value of each fine is increased for repeat violations.

This came as Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), issued a new resolution.

It covers all practices that harm the environment which are not included in the currently applicable regulations.

The resolution provides EAD with a legal tool that empowers inspectors to implement the list of administrative violations and fines to facilities, projects and individuals directly. This will reduce the number of judicial referrals for environmental violations.

The EAD uses smart electronic tools and systems to conduct environmental inspections and ensure the commitment and compliance of licensed projects and facilities with the requirements. Similarly, EAD is tasked with evaluating risks and enhancing the implementation of the integrated environmental commitment system.