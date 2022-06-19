UAE: Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi wins Mena Digital Award 2021

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 19 Jun 2022, 1:16 PM

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) yesterday announced it has won the Golden Category for ‘Best Use of Social Media – Small Budget (under $20,000)’ at the MENA Digital Awards 2021. The awards ceremony was held in Dubai on Friday.

The Agency was awarded the prize for its creative content output across its social media channels, which were created to highlight EAD’s role and its work with leading Abu Dhabi community stakeholders and government entities. Its social platforms help increase awareness through engaging campaigns and activate communities via by highlighting key events in which the public can participate.

The Agency also uses its social media channels to educate the public on the importance of preserving the environment, inspire its audience through creative content and storytelling and showcase EAD priorities across various platforms.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, secretary-general of EAD, said: “EAD’s goal is not only to protect the environment, but to promote sustainability and the importance of our natural environmental heritage to our stakeholders through innovative and engaging communication.

“Due to COVID-19, many of our events, initiatives and even policies had to come to a halt. Our main concern during this time was encouraging our community to stay connected to nature whilst being in lockdown on digital channels. Once restrictions were lifted, it was essential we guided our audience back to nature through interesting ways, and we achieved all this via engaging content on our social media platforms.”

She added, “Winning the Mena Digital Award is a testament to the fact that we were able to attract and engage our audiences through social media, which is the platform of our future generations. Young people are one of our major stakeholders, and we would like to see them more engaged in the conservation of the environment.”

The Agency recorded over 4 million social media impressions in 2021, in addition to 1,641 attendees at virtual environmental sessions, 145,491 engagements and a 77 percent increase in followers. Despite a minimal budget, EAD also witnessed a 41.2 percent increase in engagement on Instagram during the same period.

The MENA Digital Awards is a bespoke awards show whose purpose is to promote digital innovation and media in the MENA region. It is the first awards show to honour digital efforts of global agencies and global clients in the region.