UAE: Another emirate to ban single-use plastic bags

Carriers must be biodegradable, multi-use or made of paper or woven cloth

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 11:20 AM Last updated: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 11:25 AM

Umm Al Quwain will ban single-use plastics from January 1, 2023.

According to the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain's decision, all bags must be biodegradable, multi-use or made of paper or woven cloth.

The Umm Al Quwain Municipality will be in charge of implementing the new policy. They will also be in charge of identifying exceptions to the rule.

Sales outlets must charge 25 fils extra per plastic bag shoppers use as of next year. This is done in preparation for a total ban on single-use plastic bags in the emirate.

The rule change will also be accompanied by awareness campaigns to encourage consumers to reduce their usage of pollutants and switch to more eco-friendly options.

Umm Al Quwain's ban comes after similar ones implemented in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

In Abu Dhabi, a ban on single-use plastics went into effect on June 1, while in Dubai, since July 1, retailers have been charging 25 fils per bag. Interestingly, retailers in Dubai told Khaleej Times that they have seen a 40 per cent drop in the use of such bags within a month.

ALSO READ: