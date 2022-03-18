UAE advocates for women’s role in confronting climate change, building sustainable future

'We firmly believe that women can play a critical role in responding to the climate crisis'

By Wam Published: Fri 18 Mar 2022, 1:40 PM

The UAE has expressed its firm belief in the vital role that women play in mitigating the climate crisis and its commitment to developing efforts that take into consideration the empowerment of women and crafting a national policy that combats climate change.

The UAE's statement was delivered during the 66th session of the United Nations' Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) on "Achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and programmes."

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, headed the country's delegation to the meeting and highlighted the leadership's important role and the efforts of relevant national institutions to advance women's status at all levels.

Almheiri said: "We have witnessed how the meaningful political participation of women has enabled the UAE to better respond to the needs of its citizens and residents."

She highlighted critical areas that require special attention from the international community to help promote gender equality in the face of the climate crisis.

She added: "We firmly believe that women can play a critical role in responding to the climate crisis. We also need to harness the potential of new and emerging technologies to ensure that we can adapt to climate change and mitigate it."

The CSW 66th annual session takes place from March 14-25. The session, which is part of the UN's Economic and Social Council, is the principal global governmental body exclusively dedicated to promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women. It was established in 1946.