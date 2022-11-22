Sheikh Mohammed: COP28 in UAE will be most successful edition of global climate conference

Country's strong diplomatic relationships with other nations and expertise in clean energy and sustainability helped it win the bid for the global event

By WAM Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 10:35 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 10:45 PM

UAE Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed expressed confidence that COP28, to be hosted by the UAE in 2023, will be the most successful edition of the annual global climate conference.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made these remarks at the main session of the UAE Annual Government Meetings, which discussed the country's organisation of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), more commonly referred to as COP28.

The session was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The session was also attended by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of The Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of The Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), and a number of Sheikhs, ministers and heads of government departments.

During the session, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the UAE's Special Envoy for Climate Change, said hosting such global events reflects the leadership's vision for enhancing the UAE's role as a key player in shaping the world's future, and the environmental legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Nahyan. The UAE's strong diplomatic relationships with various countries and its expertise in clean energy and sustainability helped it win the bid for the global climate conference.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber briefed attendees about the history of the event.

He noted that COP21 held in Paris saw the adoption of the first-ever universal, legally binding global climate deal.

He also said that world leaders participating in COP28 to be held at Expo City Dubai will discuss their commitment to stronger action on climate change, including the reduction of coal-fired power stations, decreasing reliance on fossil fuels and boosting the use of renewable energy sources.

Dr. Al Jaber called on all government departments in the UAE to work closely with each other to make the event a success.