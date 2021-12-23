Look: Two rare whales spotted off coast of Abu Dhabi

The sighting is indicative of the health and quality of the emirate's waters and marine biodiversity

By Web Desk Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 2:34 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 3:34 PM

Some of the world's most feared predators have been spotted off the coast of Abu Dhabi.

The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi has spotted two rare whales (orcinus orca), the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a tweet on Thursday.

The sighting is indicative of the health and quality of the emirate's waters and marine biodiversity, the media office added. It is also the result of the agency's policies, procedures and administrative measures, which were enforced to protect marine life.

Ornicus orca are more commonly known as killer whales. Killer whales are found in oceans throughout the world, from the Arctic Ocean to the Antarctic Ocean.

For the most part, they prefer colder waters, but have also been observed in tropical waters.